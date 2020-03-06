Dhanush's next not based on Kodiyankulam caste riots: Director

MUMBAI: Tamil superstar Dhanushs upcoming film "Karnan" is not about Kodiyankulam caste riots, the films director Mari Selvaraj has clarified, in a recent interview to the Tamil publication Vikatan.

Controversy erupted since it was speculated that ''Karnan'' is about the 1995 Kodiyankulam Maniyachi communal clash. The crew of the film were even threatened to stop shooting in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi or face concequences. Members of the political party Mukkulathor Pulipadai demanded that the permission for the shoot be cancelled. The organisation's leader, actor-turned-politician Karunas, even went on to say that the film is overtly critical of a particular community, and portraying a similar episode might disturb peace in the region. Party members also urged the police to arrest the director.

In an unrelated controversy, fans of late actor Sivaji Ganesan had earlier requested the film's producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu to change the film's title because Sivaji's 1964 mythological film had the same title.

Chandrasekharan, President of Sivaji Social Welfare Association, wrote a letter to the producer stating: "We all know that Karnan is legendary Sivaji Ganesan sir's classic film. Now we have come to know that your film with Dhanush is titled as Karnan. It would be great if you could add a prefix or suffix instead of using the exact title of Sivaji's classic film. It hurts the sentiment of ardent fans."

Although, the producer still hasn't changed the film's title, Dhanush recently took to his social media account to declare that he has completed 90 per cent of the film's shoot. He shared the news with a photograph from the film, which showed him holding a sickle in his hand. Fans were quick to notice that his look was similar to his recent hit "Asuran", and expressed their anticipation for ''Karnan''

Said to be an action entertainer, which is set in Tirunelveli, the film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, cinematographer-turned-actor Natarajan aka Natty and Malayalam actor Lal among others.

"Karnan'' will release in mid-2020.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's film by director Karthik Subbaraj titled ''Jagame Thandhiram'', has been wrapped. The film will release on May 1. The first look poster of the film resembles the 15th-century, mural painting, The Last Supper by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci.

In a tweet Dhanush wrote: "It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special.''

The film features Malayalam actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George.

