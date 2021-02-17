Dia Mirza shares beautiful photos from wedding; B-town showers her with love

MUMBAI: Dia Mirza started her happily-ever-after as she married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Their wedding was an intimate affair and attended by their families and close friends.

The actress took to social media to share photos from her wedding with Vaibhav, and they are magical. The caption read, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Several celebs also took to the comment section to shower the newlyweds with love. While celebs including Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora, Lara Bhupati, and Esha Gupta flooded Dia's posts with red heart emoticons, Taapsee Pannu said, "All the love in the world for you D!"

Credits: Times Now