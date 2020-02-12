Dice Media releases the trailer of upcoming drama- Operation MBBS

MUMBAI: The wait comes to an end as Dice Media, the long-form storytelling channel of Pocket Aces unveils the trailer of its latest offering Operation MBBS. Presented by Unacademy, Operation MBBS showcases a fresh take on the lives of 3 MBBS students, the challenges and the pressures they face to survive in the race of what it really takes to be a doctor! Recently the first look of the show was revealed garnering much hype among the netizens. The trailer looks incredibly promising with India’s millennial heartthrob Ayush Mehra and the gorgeous ladies- Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan ready to entertain viewers with their impeccable acting skills.

Operation MBBS chronicles the story of three first year medical students Nishant, Huma and Sakshi who join one of the best MBBS colleges in the country to become a doctor but are poles apart in their dreams, personalities and approach towards life.

Nishant, a son of a doctor from Bulandshahr, UP agrees to his father wish of becoming a doctor even though he had no intentions to become one. While on the other hand, coming from an affluent family and raised by a single mother, Huma is highly ambitious and an over achiever in nature. Sakshi, Huma’s roommate belongs to a tier 2 city in Maharashtra and has struggled her way to the top. Encapsulating the first academic year of MBBS studies, the series takes us through an interesting story from the first day of college to the final year of exams.

What happens when these three come together to navigate the almost impossible task of becoming a doctor in India? Will they compete against each other or will they form great friendships? Will they become doctors for money or to save lives? That’s what forms the crux of Operation MBBS!