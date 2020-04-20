News

Did Amitabh Bachchan just get a tongue piercing?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has been tweeting a lot about the pandemic and his current mood. He has been sharing his throwback pictures, funny video memes, gym selfies and his own emoji’s to keep his fans entertained even during the lockdown phase.

The megastar has now dropped his own video emoji on Twitter. The emoji is seen having a white French beard, jet black hair with black specs on to give a perfect Bachchan look. The video emoji states, 'T 3507 - कहा था मैंने कुछ दिन पहले, बनेंगे सब cartoon जीब में piercing करवा लिए हैं, कैसे करें दातून इधर से देखें, उधर से देखें, चुम्भन प्यार का लेलें आँख जो मारी उसी को देखें, Angry look न देखें !' (I said a few days ago, all cartoons will be made. I have got a piercing done on my tongue, how to brush my teeth, Look here, look from there, try to kiss filled with love. Look at the eyes that have been shot, do not see the Angry look!)

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Lockdown Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here