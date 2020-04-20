Did Amitabh Bachchan just get a tongue piercing?

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has been tweeting a lot about the pandemic and his current mood. He has been sharing his throwback pictures, funny video memes, gym selfies and his own emoji’s to keep his fans entertained even during the lockdown phase.

The megastar has now dropped his own video emoji on Twitter. The emoji is seen having a white French beard, jet black hair with black specs on to give a perfect Bachchan look. The video emoji states, 'T 3507 - कहा था मैंने कुछ दिन पहले, बनेंगे सब cartoon जीब में piercing करवा लिए हैं, कैसे करें दातून इधर से देखें, उधर से देखें, चुम्भन प्यार का लेलें आँख जो मारी उसी को देखें, Angry look न देखें !' (I said a few days ago, all cartoons will be made. I have got a piercing done on my tongue, how to brush my teeth, Look here, look from there, try to kiss filled with love. Look at the eyes that have been shot, do not see the Angry look!)

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE