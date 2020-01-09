Did Sushant Singh Rajput confirm his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty?

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been grabbing eyeballs for their rumoured relationship. They have been spotted several times on dinner dates and other occasions. They are once again making headlines but for a sweet reason.

Well, after the success of his last release Chhichhore, Sushant has been missing from the limelight at least on the professional front. However, Sushant’s love life has been creating a lot of buzz these days. According to media reports, the couple is madly in love with each other and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, Sushant and Rhea are said to be spending quality time as and when possible and often go out on vacations together. Although they have not accepted their relationship but now it seems Sushant’s mind has changed. Well, the actor has shared a beautiful picture of Rhea in his Instagram story and the caption of the picture spoke volumes about their love affair. Sushant wrote, “Meri jalebi”. It seems the handsome actor is planning to make his relationship official soon.

Take a look below: