News

Did Sushant Singh Rajput confirm his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Jan 2020 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been grabbing eyeballs for their rumoured relationship. They have been spotted several times on dinner dates and other occasions. They are once again making headlines but for a sweet reason.    

Well, after the success of his last release Chhichhore, Sushant has been missing from the limelight at least on the professional front. However, Sushant’s love life has been creating a lot of buzz these days. According to media reports, the couple is madly in love with each other and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, Sushant and Rhea are said to be spending quality time as and when possible and often go out on vacations together. Although they have not accepted their relationship but now it seems Sushant’s mind has changed. Well, the actor has shared a beautiful picture of Rhea in his Instagram story and the caption of the picture spoke volumes about their love affair. Sushant wrote, “Meri jalebi”. It seems the handsome actor is planning to make his relationship official soon.

Take a look below:

 

Tags > Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Chhichhore, Meri jalebi, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Jan 2020 06:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain...

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days