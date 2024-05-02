Did You Know! 90s Actress Ayesha Jhulka's Turbulent Bollywood Debut: From Being 'Thrown Out' to Blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Explore the rollercoaster journey of 90s actress Ayesha Jhulka, who faced a setback being 'thrown out' of her debut film, only to rise to stardom with blockbusters alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Ayesha

MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, where the journey to stardom is often filled with twists and turns, actress Ayesha Jhulka's entry into the industry during the 90s stands out as a tale of resilience and triumph. Originally set for a grand debut with Sunny Deol in 'Narsimha' (1991), Ayesha faced an unexpected setback as she was 'thrown out' of the film and replaced by Urmila Matondkar due to reported disagreements with producer Kumar Mangat.

Recalling the incident in an interview with ETimes, Ayesha expressed her disappointment, stating, "I was pretty put off with the incident. More than anything, it hurt me because I had not even begun, and I was thrown out of films. It was quite a controversy; it made it to the headlines, that Ayesha Jhulka was replaced, that hurt me a lot." However, Ayesha found solace and support in her family and close friends during this challenging period.

A turning point in Ayesha's career came with the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kurbaan' (1991), where the film's success helped her overcome the earlier setback. Ayesha shared, "Everyone came to my rescue, and the biggest rescue was the team of 'Kurbaan.' They said to wait till our film came out, and everyone told me not to feel bad. With their support, I came out of it pretty fast, and my journey began when 'Kurbaan' was released. It was a box office hit, and everyone was talking about me."

Also Read:Explosive Update! Actress Ayesha Jhulka makes her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s upcoming thriller, ‘Hush Hush’

Subsequently, Ayesha went on to deliver impactful performances in major hits like 'Khiladi' and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,' solidifying her position in the industry. The success of 'Kurbaan' played a pivotal role in her securing roles in films like Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar,' where director Mansoor Khan noticed her during the making of 'Kurbaan.'

Reflecting on her career spanning three decades, Ayesha Jhulka ventured into Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu films, showcasing her versatility as an actress. After a hiatus, she made her OTT debut with 'Hush Hush' and also appeared in 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply.'

Ayesha Jhulka's journey exemplifies the unpredictable nature of Bollywood, where setbacks can be stepping stones to eventual success. Her resilience and ability to bounce back from challenges have etched her name in the industry's history as a true survivor and accomplished actress.

Also Read: Ayesha Jhulka admits she's quite comical in real life

 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: DNA

Ayesha Jhulka Bollywood debut controversy Kurbaan Salman Khan Aamir Khan Akshay Kumar Resilience success story blockbusters Rollercoaster Journey TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 06:45

