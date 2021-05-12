Did You Know? Aamir Khan had rejected Lagaan TWICE before being a part of the film!

MUMBAI: Lagaan: Once Upon Time In India released in the year 2001 is one of the most loved Bollywood movie.

Starring Aamir Khan as Bhuvan, the film created history and as of this date, we cannot imagine any other actor in the titular role! However, did you know that Aamir had rejected the film initially?

Yes! You hear it right!

Aamir had rejected the movie not once but twice. Aamir had admitted that he had rejected the first script when director Ashutosh Gowariker approached him. He also revealed that the filmmaker approached him with the script once again after a month. When he was questioned behind rejecting the project, Aamir stated that the story was amazing and would break the record at box office, which he acknowledged but was still scared to accept the offer and hence refused to be a part of the film.

Released in the year 2001 the movie Lagaan was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker which had Gracy Singh along with actor Aamir Khan.

On the work front Aamir Khan will be next seen in the movie Lal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

