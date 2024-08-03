Did you know? After the trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express', commuters are excited to travel from Madgaon Express!

MUMBAI: It was just a couple of days before Excel Entertainment released the trailer of its comedy entertainer 'Madgaon Express' and in no time it started to take over the minds of the audience. Well-studded with laughter elements, an amazing cast, and an immensely interesting story, the trailer arrived with a power-packed punch of entertainment and has cemented its position as the trailer of the year. However, its effect is not just limited to audiences' minds but it also increased the stakes of the Madgaon Express train route as people are choosing to take the train route by Madgaon Express train instead of the Vande Bharat train to travel to Goa.

Seems like the fever of the trailer of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express is constantly creating examples of its success. As per the source, "As soon as the trailer has been released by the makers, the demand of the people to travel to Goa by Madgaon Express has been raised and people are keen to travel by Madgaon Express instead of Vande Bharat train to watch the scenic views. The tickets of Madgaon Express are also gone on the waiting list for the passengers due to the heavy traffic of the bookings."

Remarkably, the trailer also mentioned a dialogue where Divyenndu was seen saying, 'Madgaon Express has the best scenic views'. Well, it's indeed just the beginning that the film has started to show its effect on the minds of the audience. Now it would be interesting to see what more comes along the way.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, promising a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams.