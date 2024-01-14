Did You Know! Chandni Sharma's Blockbuster Debut with Salman Khan, Bollywood Vanishing Act, and a New Chapter in Orlando

Explore the journey of Chandni Sharma, who made a blockbuster debut with Salman Khan in Sanam Bewafa but vanished from Bollywood.
Chandni Sharma

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's penchant for launching new faces in Bollywood is well-known, and one such actress who marked her debut with him was Chandni Sharma. Starting her journey with the blockbuster Sanam Bewafa (1991), Chandni's trajectory in the film industry took unexpected turns, leading her to a blissful life far away from the glamour of Bollywood.

Born as Navodita Sharma in Delhi, Chandni came from a middle-class background and had a passion for classical dance. Her entry into the world of cinema was serendipitous – upon seeing an advertisement for a fresh face for Salman Khan's romantic drama, Chandni applied and was chosen. The early '90s saw Salman Khan's immense popularity post-Maine Pyar Kiya, and Chandni was thrilled to be cast opposite him in Sanam Bewafa.

Sanam Bewafa became a blockbuster hit, catapulting Chandni Sharma into the limelight. However, contractual obligations with director-producer Saawan Kumar Tak restrained her from taking on other film offers for three years. Once freed from the contract, Chandni faced stiff competition from emerging stars like Juhi Chawla, Divya Bharti, and Ayesha Jhulka, which hindered her chances of landing lead roles.

Chandni transitioned from lead heroine to supporting cast, appearing in movies like Aaja Sanam (1992), Mr Azaad (1994), Jai Kishen (1994), and 1942: A Love Story (1994). Unfortunately, her career failed to regain momentum, and her last film was Hahakaar (1996).

Undeterred by the ups and downs in her film career, Chandni made a significant life decision. In 1994, she tied the knot with Orlando-based businessman Satish Sharma. Today, Chandni Sharma is happily settled in Orlando with her daughters Kareena and Karishma Sharma.

Embracing a different chapter in her life, Chandni has established a dance academy, where she imparts her knowledge of dance to aspiring talents. She also engages in stage performances globally, showcasing her passion for dance to a wider audience.

Chandni Sharma's journey from Bollywood stardom to a fulfilling life in Orlando is a testament to her resilience, creativity, and pursuit of happiness beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

