Did You Know! Director Sriram Raghavan Chooses Vijay Sethupathi Over Saif Ali Khan for Merry Christmas - Here's Why!

MUMBAI: As the buzz around the 2024 release, Merry Christmas, continues to build, director Sriram Raghavan sheds light on the casting process, revealing an interesting decision that shaped the film's ensemble.

In a recent interview, Sriram Raghavan expressed his initial enthusiasm about casting Vijay Sethupathi for a pivotal role in Merry Christmas. The prospect caught the interest of another notable actor, Saif Ali Khan, creating an intriguing casting dynamic.

Despite Saif Ali Khan's interest in the role, Sriram Raghavan made a conscious decision to cast Vijay Sethupathi to bring a fresh and unique dynamic to the film. The director explained the need for a pairing that is free from any prior associations or preconceived notions, aiming for a cinematic experience untainted by familiar on-screen duos.

After finalizing Katrina Kaif for the female lead, Sriram considered Saif Ali Khan for the male lead. However, he felt that casting Saif wouldn't achieve the desired freshness, especially considering their past collaborations. Sriram then explored other options but faced the challenge of actors who had previously shared the screen with Katrina.

The director discovered Vijay Sethupathi during an event in Melbourne and was impressed after watching his 2018 film, "96." A surprising revelation during their conversation was Vijay's fluency in Hindi, acquired during his time in Dubai. Sriram saw this as a unique element that further added to the actor's appeal.

Sriram Raghavan expressed his excitement about witnessing the onscreen chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas. The film, set for release in both Hindi and Tamil on January 12, 2024, promises a fresh and captivating cinematic experience.

