Did You Know! Geeta Basra: The Actress Who Dated a Star Indian Cricketer for 8 Years, Quit Acting After Marriage

MUMBAI: The intersection of Bollywood and cricket has witnessed numerous love stories, and one such tale unfolds between actress Geeta Basra and star Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Their journey, marked by initial efforts, cricket victories, and a conscious decision to prioritize family, adds a unique chapter to the realm of celebrity relationships.

Harbhajan Singh first laid eyes on Geeta Basra in London, where their love story began. The Indian spinner was captivated by Geeta after seeing her in the music video of the song 'Woh Ajnabee.' In interviews, Harbhajan shared that he fell in love with the actress at first sight and made inquiries about her from friends on the Indian team.

Despite early attempts to connect, Geeta Basra initially remained unaware of Harbhajan's identity and didn't respond to his messages. Undeterred, Harbhajan extended an invitation for coffee, only to face rejection from the actress.

The turning point in their love story came with India's men's cricket team winning the T20 World Cup. Geeta Basra, impressed by the victory, messaged Harbhajan Singh to congratulate him. This exchange marked the beginning of their conversation and the gradual development of their relationship.

Harbhajan Singh revealed that Geeta Basra made him wait for a year before agreeing to enter a relationship. The actress, known for her role in 'The Train,' explained that during that period, she prioritized her career and wasn't ready for a commitment.

As Geeta Basra got to know Harbhajan Singh's good-hearted nature, she eventually agreed to a relationship. The couple dated for 8 years before taking their relationship to the next level by tying the knot on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Post-marriage, Geeta Basra chose to step away from Bollywood, redirecting her focus towards her family and the upbringing of their children. The couple shares a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha and a son named Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

Geeta Basra's journey from the glamour of the film industry to a family-centric life with Harbhajan Singh exemplifies the choices made by celebrities when it comes to love and priorities.

Credit: DNA



