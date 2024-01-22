Did You Know! India's Highest-Paid Actress Commands Rs 1 Crore per Minute, Rejects Big Films, and Recalls Miss India Controversy

Meet Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood's highest-paid actress, setting a new record with a demand of Rs 3 Crore for a three-minute performance, earning Rs 1 Crore per minute.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 00:30
movie_image: 
Actress

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood diva renowned for her stunning appearances, has become India's highest-paid actress, making headlines with her exceptional demand of Rs 3 Crore for a three-minute performance in a song. This extraordinary ask translates to an unprecedented Rs 1 Crore per minute, setting a new standard in the Indian film industry.

Known for her item songs in films like "Waltair Veerayya" and "Agent," Urvashi Rautela was approached for another item number by Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni. Reports suggest that she confidently asked for Rs 3 Crore for a three-minute performance, creating waves in the industry. This demand positions her as the highest-paid actress in India for a one-minute stint on screen, a feat no other actress has achieved.

Also Read: Trolled! "What the hell is she doing" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautela for this dance video

Urvashi Rautela's journey to stardom has been marked by controversy, starting with her return of the Miss Universe crown in 2012. Initially winning the Miss India Universe crown in the 'I AM She' beauty pageant, Urvashi faced a tumultuous period as she was later asked to return the crown due to being underage at the time of competing. Just a few months away from turning 18, she relinquished the crown to the first runner-up, Shilpa Singh.

Speaking about this incident, Urvashi shared her emotional experience, stating, "As a 17-year-old girl, I had dreams, and I left some major film projects just to fulfill my dreams. But then at that point in time, films were not my main focus. My main focus was winning the pageant, and for the past two years, I gave up all the modeling projects and I was just preparing."

Recalling the challenges and accusations during that period, Urvashi revealed, "There were many accusations leveled against me at the time that I lied about my age. Also, in 2015, many people were opposed to my participation, but I was following my heart."

Despite the setbacks, Urvashi Rautela has emerged as a prominent figure in Bollywood, not only for her acting prowess but also for her groundbreaking financial demands in the industry.

Also Read: What! Actress Urvashi Rautela gets brutally trolled for her fashion, netizens say, 'so awkward'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

Urvashi Rautela Bollywood highest-paid actress Rs 3 Crore Miss Universe Crown controversy Bollywood Item Numbers TellyChakkar Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 00:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Taapsee Pannu
Interesting! Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Special Bond with Amitabh Bachchan
Sumeet Saigal
Wow! From Bollywood Stardom to Business Mogul: Sumeet Saigal's Remarkable Journey After Quitting Acting
Prem Chopra
Fascinating! Prem Chopra Reveals Deleted Scenes from Animal, Expresses Surprise at Continued Love from Fans
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth Soars: Exploring the Actor's Luxurious Lifestyle, Career, and Early Life
Ananya
Fascinating! Ananya Panday Aspires for Grey Characters, Eyes Biopics as She Shines in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Amitabh
Woah! R Balki Reveals Amitabh Bachchan's Poker-Faced Reaction During Cheeni Kum's First Narration