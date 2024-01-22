Did You Know! India's Highest-Paid Actress Commands Rs 1 Crore per Minute, Rejects Big Films, and Recalls Miss India Controversy

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood diva renowned for her stunning appearances, has become India's highest-paid actress, making headlines with her exceptional demand of Rs 3 Crore for a three-minute performance in a song. This extraordinary ask translates to an unprecedented Rs 1 Crore per minute, setting a new standard in the Indian film industry.

Known for her item songs in films like "Waltair Veerayya" and "Agent," Urvashi Rautela was approached for another item number by Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni. Reports suggest that she confidently asked for Rs 3 Crore for a three-minute performance, creating waves in the industry. This demand positions her as the highest-paid actress in India for a one-minute stint on screen, a feat no other actress has achieved.

Urvashi Rautela's journey to stardom has been marked by controversy, starting with her return of the Miss Universe crown in 2012. Initially winning the Miss India Universe crown in the 'I AM She' beauty pageant, Urvashi faced a tumultuous period as she was later asked to return the crown due to being underage at the time of competing. Just a few months away from turning 18, she relinquished the crown to the first runner-up, Shilpa Singh.

Speaking about this incident, Urvashi shared her emotional experience, stating, "As a 17-year-old girl, I had dreams, and I left some major film projects just to fulfill my dreams. But then at that point in time, films were not my main focus. My main focus was winning the pageant, and for the past two years, I gave up all the modeling projects and I was just preparing."

Recalling the challenges and accusations during that period, Urvashi revealed, "There were many accusations leveled against me at the time that I lied about my age. Also, in 2015, many people were opposed to my participation, but I was following my heart."

Despite the setbacks, Urvashi Rautela has emerged as a prominent figure in Bollywood, not only for her acting prowess but also for her groundbreaking financial demands in the industry.

