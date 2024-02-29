Did you know Pa Ranjith researched for over 2 years on KGF (Kollar Gold Fields) for Thangalaan

MUMBAI: The pan-India biggie 'Thangalaan' starring Chiyaan Vikram has been in the headlines ever since it was announced. The film is being announced for a theatrical release in cinemas on April 26th, 2024. The glimpse of the film grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences, and they are eagerly looking forward to learning more interesting details from the film.

While the first look and the teaser gave a glimpse into the craft and scale of the film, it was also backed by extensive research. It is known that the film was visioned and helmed by one of the most globally acclaimed directors, 'Pa.Ranjith'. The filmmaker researched for more than two years before taking the film to the streets.

Since 'Thangalaan' is set in the time period of 1880, the film's story also captures the actual story of the Kolar Gold Fields. Pa. Ranjith, along with his team, worked to build the atmosphere of that time period. The filmmaker also focused on body language and other details to give the film an authentic touch.

This is not the first time Pa Ranjith is helming a subject of different time periods. Earlier, in 2021, he proved his mettle with 'Sarpatta Parambarai'. The sports drama starring Arya also traces the story of 1970s India, and Pa Ranjith was lauded for his execution and storytelling.

The film 'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of the early 19th century, and the periodic action drama is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Field, Karnataka.

The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, and his dedication, commitment, and makeover in the character are surely visible. The teaser has some bloodsucking moments and a rustic look from the actors that will leave the masses in awe of its craft. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and some prominent names from the Tamil industry.

Besides Thangalaan, Studio Green, which has made several blockbuster films, is having another big film to release this year with Suriya starrer Kanguva.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release in April 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.