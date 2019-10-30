News

Did you know Salman Khan was the original choice for Chake De India? THIS is the reason he refused it

Yash Raj’s Chake De India, which was a huge success at the box office, has become a cult movie today. The movie is considered to be Shah Rukh Khan’s best performance, and it also brought the sport hockey back to life.

But did you that Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the first choice for the movie, and the movie was first offered to Salman Khan. But the actor refused it because at that time he didn’t want to do any serious movies.

During a media interaction, the actor said that he didn’t do the movie as at the time he was doing commercial and masala movies and if he had done Chake De then his fans wouldn’t have watched the movie, as it was a serious one.

Well, there is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan nailed the character.

