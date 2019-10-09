News

Did you know? Sanjay Dutt wasn't the original choice for Khalnayak

09 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Subhash Ghai’s Khalnayak was one of the most successful movies of the 90s. It was the second-highest grossing Hindi film of 1993. The film is still considered as one of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances. His character of Balaram Prasad is iconic.

Whenever we see the movie, we can’t imagine anyone else in that role, but do you know that Sanjay wasn’t the first choice for the movie? The makers had approached a few actors before signing him.

The actors that were considered for the movie were Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Nana Patekar. Initially, the script involved the character of a simple gangster, but the writers changed the story into a youth-orientated one. That is when Sanjay Dutt came into the picture.

And there is no doubt that he did complete justice to the role.

Tags > Sanjay Dutt, Khalnayak, Subhash Ghai, Balaram Prasad, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, TellyChakkar,

past seven days