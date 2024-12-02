Did You Know! The Actress Who Debuted at 10 with a Top Director, Worked with Superstars, and Looks Unrecognizable Now

Explore the journey of an actress who started her career at a tender age, made waves with acclaimed performances, pursued education abroad, and is now set to make a striking comeback in Bollywood.
Ayesha

MUMBAI: Meet Ayesha Kapur, a talented actress who made her mark in Bollywood at the young age of 10, sharing the screen with industry stalwarts under the direction of the esteemed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While her debut film "Black" may not have been a blockbuster, it left a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike, particularly for her portrayal of the childhood character of Rani Mukerji.

Since her early success in "Black," Ayesha ventured into other film projects, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess. However, she eventually took a hiatus from the glitz and glamour of the industry to pursue higher education at Columbia University in the United States, demonstrating her commitment to personal and intellectual growth beyond the silver screen.

But Ayesha's journey didn't stop there. In addition to her academic pursuits, she delved into the realm of holistic health and wellness, becoming a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach after completing her studies at the Institute For Integrative Nutrition in New York. Her dedication to promoting well-being reflects her multifaceted approach to life and career.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Himanshu Bamzai and Ayesha Kapur bag Atrangii TV’s upcoming crime show

Moreover, Ayesha's entrepreneurial spirit shines through as she, along with her mother Jacqueline, established her own brand of accessories, Ayesha Accessories, in 2010. Their venture showcases her creative flair and business acumen, adding another dimension to her diverse portfolio.

Now, Ayesha Kapur is poised to make a triumphant return to the silver screen as a lead actress in the upcoming film "Hari Om," where she stars opposite Anshuman Jha. With seasoned actors like Raghubir Yadav and Soni Razdan rounding out the cast, the film promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, marking Ayesha's resurgence in the spotlight.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Ayesha also shares glimpses of her personal life, including her romantic relationship with college-time friend Adam Oberoi, adding a touch of authenticity and relatability to her public persona.

In essence, Ayesha Kapur's journey epitomizes resilience, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, making her a formidable force in both the entertainment industry and beyond.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Anupama Prakash, Ayesha Kapur and Manoj Malhotra bag Atrangii TV’s upcoming crime show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

    
 

Mon, 02/12/2024 - 02:15

