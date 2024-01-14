Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV

MUMBAI: Vidya Sinha, a glamorous beauty crowned as Miss Bombay at 18, entered Bollywood with a bang, becoming an overnight star with the low-budget hit 'Rajnigandha' (1974). Her simplicity and charm set her apart, and she went on to work with stalwarts like Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Khanna.

However, Vidya's surprising decision to marry Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1976, at the pinnacle of her career, raised eyebrows. With just 30 films to her credit, she stepped away from the industry to focus on her family. Her last film, 'Swayamvar' (1980), marked the end of her initial Bollywood journey.

Also Read: She was a mother figure to me: Mohit Malik on late actress Vidya Sinha

Adding a twist to her story, Vidya revealed that rejecting a role in Raj Kapoor's 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' due to wardrobe concerns was another pivotal moment. Zeenat Aman eventually took the role. Despite these choices, Vidya made a triumphant return, not on the silver screen but in television.

After residing in Australia for some years, Vidya Sinha re-entered the entertainment world through television serials. She showcased her versatility on the small screen and became a familiar face in households across India.

In 2011, after a hiatus of 25 years, Vidya Sinha made a brief comeback in Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard.' This film marked her return to the cinematic world, although it turned out to be her final appearance on the big screen.

Sadly, in August 2019, Vidya Sinha passed away at the age of 71 due to respiratory failure caused by heart and lung disease. Her journey from a glamorous debutante to a television icon is a testament to her resilience and passion for the world of entertainment.

Also Read: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actress Vidya Sinha passes away

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA