Did You Know! Waheeda Rehman's Untold Tale: The Unfulfilled Role in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

MUMBAI: As the iconic Waheeda Rehman celebrates her birthday today, it's an opportune moment to delve into an intriguing chapter from her illustrious career. The legendary actress, known for her roles in Guide, Chandni, and Rang De Basanti, was originally slated to grace the screen in Karan Johar's timeless family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In a special segment on Dharma Productions' YouTube channel, Karan Johar shared heartfelt insights into the deleted scenes of his iconic film. Karan expressed deep admiration for Waheeda Rehman, citing her as a close family friend for years and noting the honor of working with her. Waheeda ji agreed to join the ensemble cast of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham after a decade-long hiatus.

Initially cast as Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film, Waheeda Rehman participated in the shooting, featuring in the title track sequence. Karan emphasized the regal presence she brought to the character and cherished the moments spent working with her.

However, unforeseen circumstances led to Waheeda ji stepping away from the project. Despite the setback, Karan holds the few shots he captured of her with great reverence, acknowledging the privilege of having worked with the legendary Waheeda Rehman.

In the star-studded 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the role initially intended for Waheeda Rehman was portrayed by Achala Sachdev.

As Waheeda Rehman adds another year to her illustrious journey, her unfulfilled stint in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains an interesting anecdote in the annals of Bollywood.

