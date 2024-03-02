Did You Know! Waheeda Rehman's Untold Tale: The Unfulfilled Role in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

On Waheeda Rehman's birthday, we revisit the fascinating tale when she was set to star in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, only to step away due to unforeseen circumstances.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 21:04
movie_image: 
Waheeda

MUMBAI: As the iconic Waheeda Rehman celebrates her birthday today, it's an opportune moment to delve into an intriguing chapter from her illustrious career. The legendary actress, known for her roles in Guide, Chandni, and Rang De Basanti, was originally slated to grace the screen in Karan Johar's timeless family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In a special segment on Dharma Productions' YouTube channel, Karan Johar shared heartfelt insights into the deleted scenes of his iconic film. Karan expressed deep admiration for Waheeda Rehman, citing her as a close family friend for years and noting the honor of working with her. Waheeda ji agreed to join the ensemble cast of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham after a decade-long hiatus.

Initially cast as Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film, Waheeda Rehman participated in the shooting, featuring in the title track sequence. Karan emphasized the regal presence she brought to the character and cherished the moments spent working with her.

Also Read: Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen grace Colors’ Dance Deewane!

However, unforeseen circumstances led to Waheeda ji stepping away from the project. Despite the setback, Karan holds the few shots he captured of her with great reverence, acknowledging the privilege of having worked with the legendary Waheeda Rehman.

In the star-studded 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the role initially intended for Waheeda Rehman was portrayed by Achala Sachdev.

As Waheeda Rehman adds another year to her illustrious journey, her unfulfilled stint in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains an interesting anecdote in the annals of Bollywood.

Also Read:Big B drew inspiration from the works of Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Entertainment Waheeda Rehman Karan Johar Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Bollywood iconic actress birthday celebration Unfulfilled Role Dharma Productions Deleted Scenes TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 21:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Steals the Show with Energetic Dance Moves to Dad's Song "Dum Masala"
MUMBAI: In a heartwarming display of familial support, Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamneni, recently delighted...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Surekha warns Savi to leave the house or go to college
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Heartfelt! Saira Banu's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Waheeda Rehman: A Glimpse into Timeless Memories with Dilip Kumar
MUMBAI: As Waheeda Rehman celebrates another year, Saira Banu took to her Instagram to weave a nostalgic tapestry,...
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
MUMBAI : In a significant move, actor Vijay has not only unveiled his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK),...
Did You Know! Waheeda Rehman's Untold Tale: The Unfulfilled Role in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
MUMBAI: As the iconic Waheeda Rehman celebrates her birthday today, it's an opportune moment to delve into an...
What! Anil Kapoor's Unnoticed Role in 1982 Film 'Shakti' - Reveals Audience's Unexpected Exit
MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, renowned for his versatility, recently shared an amusing anecdote about his role...
Recent Stories
Mahesh
Wow! Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Steals the Show with Energetic Dance Moves to Dad's Song "Dum Masala"
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mahesh
Wow! Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Steals the Show with Energetic Dance Moves to Dad's Song "Dum Masala"
Saira
Heartfelt! Saira Banu's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Waheeda Rehman: A Glimpse into Timeless Memories with Dilip Kumar
Vijay
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
Anil
What! Anil Kapoor's Unnoticed Role in 1982 Film 'Shakti' - Reveals Audience's Unexpected Exit
Karan Singh
Woah! Karan Singh Grover shares insightful parenting tips received from Hrithik Roshan during the Fighter shoot; Says ‘There was a multi-dimensional bond with him’
Kriti Sanon
Wow! Kriti Sanon reflects on her collaborative experience with Dharmendra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Says ‘The way he meets you, he places his hand on your head’