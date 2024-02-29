Did you know? Yami Gautam was trained by real Army Personnel for action sequences in Article 370

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam has brought to us a striking story with Article 370. The film has been shot in Kashmir and shows Yami in an action-packed avatar. The film has won the hearts of people across the world. While this is the first time that Yami has performed stunts on screen, she has definitely impressed all as officer Zooni. With rigorous training and advice from Military Advisor, Lt Col Keshvendra Singh (Retd) and Weapon training instructor Bhushan Vartak (NSG), Yami recently shared how her experience on shooting action scenes was.

Talking about the same, Yami says, "This is the first film in my life where I have got to do action and stunts. Especially weapon combat and engagement. I was excited because actual Army Personnels trained me."

She also added, "It is about that first step and when you are past it, you just don't want to stop there. I would always keep looking back at my coach, action director, or my trainer to see if I was doing okay."

Sharing how precision matters, Yami also shared, "It is not only about the weapon, even your gaze has to be on point. Cinematically it has to come across correctly. I had the right people to guide me. I just wanted them to be happy collaborating. It was challenging, but I had fun with it."

From Jio Studios and the maker of Uri: The Surgical Strike, comes Article 370, a high-octane action political drama, headlined by Yami Gautam and directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released in cinemas worldwide on 23rd February 2024.