Did you SPOT THIS goof-up in Shahrukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and the audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

As they say ‘Nobody is perfect’ and there can be flaws in almost everything. So is our Bollywood. No matter how big a team and unit shoots for one particular, keeping a tab on tiniest of detail is quite difficult job and hence like anything else, even Bollywood movies have certain goof-ups.

From continuity glitches to information misinterpretation, movies can have several errors.

Well, we bring to you one of the goof-up from Chennai Express.

Shahrukh Khan aka Rahul while travelling to Chennai stands at the door of the train from where a certain train number is visible. But in the next shot where he again peeps out of the train, the number of the train magically changes.

Have a look at the picture:



What are your views on the goof up? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.