News

Did you SPOT THIS goof-up in Shahrukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express?

Even the finest of arts can have a flaw. Tellychakkar.com brings to you a goof-up from the movie Chennai Express.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 12:21 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and the audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

As they say ‘Nobody is perfect’ and there can be flaws in almost everything. So is our Bollywood. No matter how big a team and unit shoots for one particular, keeping a tab on tiniest of detail is quite difficult job and hence like anything else, even Bollywood movies have certain goof-ups.

From continuity glitches to information misinterpretation, movies can have several errors.

Well, we bring to you one of the goof-up from Chennai Express.

Shahrukh Khan aka Rahul while travelling to Chennai stands at the door of the train from where a certain train number is visible. But in the next shot where he again peeps out of the train, the number of the train magically changes.

Have a look at the picture:

What are your views on the goof up? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Shahrukh Khan Deepika Padukone Chennai Express Happy New Year Dilwale Padmaavat Bajirao Mastani Om Shanti Om TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here