Dilip Kumar under self-quarantine due to COVID-19

17 Mar 2020 02:49 PM

MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar says he is under complete isolation and quarantine due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday to give an update about himself to his fans and followers. He also shared that his wife and former veteran actress Saira Banu is taking good care of the 97-year-old icon.

"I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," he tweeted.

Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-E-Azam" and "Karma", Dilip Kumar got married to Saira -- over 20 years younger to him -- in 1966.Saira Banu

