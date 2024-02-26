Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS video with the team of Crew!

Capturing the real fun and quirks behind the camera, Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS video from the sets of 'Crew'!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 21:59
movie_image: 
Diljit

MUMBAI : The makers of the upcoming 'Crew' treated the audience with the coolest teaser, which created a frenzy upon its release. While the teaser presented the fun-loaded world of this commercial potboiler, it indeed left the audience's excitement soaring high, making it trend at No. 1 on YouTube. While the teaser brought together three powerful performers, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, for the first time, it also offered a glimpse of superstar Diljit Dosanjh, which was indeed a treat for the audiences to watch in the film. Now, taking his fans behind the scenes of 'Crew' from the sets, Diljit shared a fun BTS video with his even funnier voiceover.

Diljit Dosanjh also revealed a thrilling surprise to fans during the BTS video from the sets of 'Crew.' Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, Diljit dropped the bombshell that rapper Badshah would be lending his rap skills to one of the songs in the film.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media and shared a hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Crew.' The video captured Diljit shooting with Kareena and Kriti on the sets and having a fun-filled time with the team. The superstar also received a surprise visit from the rapper Badshah, and he ended up signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. He further captioned the post as follows:

"Kylie Shado… Ethey Poori KAREENA KAPOOR "

Looks like something exciting is brewing! This revelation added an extra layer of excitement to the already buzzing anticipation surrounding 'Crew.' With Diljit, Kareena, Kriti, and now Badshah onboard, it's evident that this film is set to deliver not only on entertainment but also on musical prowess. Fans can't wait to see what magic unfolds when these talented artists come together on screen.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that will leave audiences clamoring for more. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Anil Kapoor crew Rajesh Krishnan Diljit Dosanjh Kriti Sanon Badshah Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 21:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 : Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to participate in the show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Spoiler: Naren makes a promise to Nandini, asks her to trust his family
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai," is a thought-provoking show,...
Sargun Mehtha reacts on Isha Malviya's statement of Uddariyan's cast being jealous of her
MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a...
Undekhi season 3: Dibyendu Bhattacharya CONFIRMS when the next season will release - Exclusive
MUMBAI : SonyLiv’s series Undekhi, which is directed by Ashish R. Shukla is a beloved and critically acclaimed series....
Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS video with the team of Crew!
MUMBAI : The makers of the upcoming 'Crew' treated the audience with the coolest teaser, which created a frenzy upon...
Poacher: Exclusive! Dibyendu Bhattacharya on what’s a genre that will challenge his limits, ‘There is no genre that will challenge my limits’
MUMBAI : Poacher is an Amazon Prime series, directed by Richie Mehta stars actors like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roshan...
Recent Stories
Diljit
Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS video with the team of Crew!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Chamkila
Chamkila: Release date and platform revealed
Ranveer Singh
DON 3: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to undergo martial arts training
Ranveer Singh
From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam Dhar-Aditya Dhar, here are 4 couples who are expecting a child this year
Alia Bhatt
From Urvashi Rautela to Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt: Meet India's highest-paid actresses who are ruling hearts
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
Arbaaz
Gul Gule Bakawali: Announcement! Arbaaz Khan and Nikita Dutta starring ‘Gul Gule Bakawali’ is here to entertain you all, deets inside