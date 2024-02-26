Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS video with the team of Crew!

MUMBAI : The makers of the upcoming 'Crew' treated the audience with the coolest teaser, which created a frenzy upon its release. While the teaser presented the fun-loaded world of this commercial potboiler, it indeed left the audience's excitement soaring high, making it trend at No. 1 on YouTube. While the teaser brought together three powerful performers, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, for the first time, it also offered a glimpse of superstar Diljit Dosanjh, which was indeed a treat for the audiences to watch in the film. Now, taking his fans behind the scenes of 'Crew' from the sets, Diljit shared a fun BTS video with his even funnier voiceover.

Diljit Dosanjh also revealed a thrilling surprise to fans during the BTS video from the sets of 'Crew.' Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, Diljit dropped the bombshell that rapper Badshah would be lending his rap skills to one of the songs in the film.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media and shared a hilarious BTS video from the sets of 'Crew.' The video captured Diljit shooting with Kareena and Kriti on the sets and having a fun-filled time with the team. The superstar also received a surprise visit from the rapper Badshah, and he ended up signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. He further captioned the post as follows:

"Kylie Shado… Ethey Poori KAREENA KAPOOR "

Looks like something exciting is brewing! This revelation added an extra layer of excitement to the already buzzing anticipation surrounding 'Crew.' With Diljit, Kareena, Kriti, and now Badshah onboard, it's evident that this film is set to deliver not only on entertainment but also on musical prowess. Fans can't wait to see what magic unfolds when these talented artists come together on screen.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that will leave audiences clamoring for more. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.