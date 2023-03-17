Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir 15-20 times for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' scene

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother in the recently released theatrical film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', slapped Ranbir for about 15-20 times while filming a scene.
movie_image: 
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

MUMBAI : Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother in the recently released theatrical film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', slapped Ranbir for about 15-20 times while filming a scene.

The film has a scene in which Ranbir gets slapped by Dimple but what is interesting is that particular shot took 15-20 retakes. The director of the film, Luv Ranjan got the perfect shot in the second take, but just to tease the team, he said one more take, repeatedly.

This made everyone ask Dimple Kapadia if she was actually slapping Ranbir. Turns out, Ranbir's timing was so perfect that he was ducking the slap at the right time.

Reacting to this, Dimple Kapadia gave a hilarious response saying: He is Rishi Kapoor's son and he knows his timing very well."

The on-screen bond and mother-son chemistry between Dimple Kapadia and Ranbir Kapoor is being loved by the audience.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running in theatres.


SOURCE-IANS

 

