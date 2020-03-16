Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announces shoot wrap for “Pooja Meri Jaan”, a powerful drama featuring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 11:59
movie_image: 
Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announces shoot wrap for “Pooja Meri Jaan”, a powerful drama featuring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Tha

MUMBAI: If there’s a production house that consistently delivers on fresh and unique content; it has to be Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi are all set to bring another power packed story to the silver screen with “Pooja Meri Jaan”.

In an announcement video filled with thrilling intrigue, we see a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history! What happens next? What will Pooja do? The Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik production leaves us guessing right till the very end!
 
Boasting of a stellar star cast that features Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz the film has now wrapped shoot.

The film has been directed by Navjot Gulati, co-directed by Vipasha Arvind and written by Kanishka & Navjot Gulati.

Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films Pooja Meri Jaan Huma Qureshi Mrunal Thakur Badlapur Stree Mimi Vipasha Arvind Navjot Gulati Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 11:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Ooops! Did Karan Johar hint on Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday being a couple?
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Gurbaxani, Sparsh Walia, Tanuka Laghate and Srinivas Prasad Kiran JOIN the cast of Zee 5's Duranga
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the OTT world. Also read:...
Star Bharat launches a new show Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top platforms for interesting  and engrossing  content. Whether it's...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Kaamnaa star cast to wrap up the shoot today
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new shows have...
SAD! Fans HEARTBROKEN seeing Sayuri and Kanha aka KriSa's SEPARATION in Woh To Hai Albelaa, want them to reunite
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is ruling several hearts with its interesting storyline. The viewers are...
Hot and Sexy! Kate Sharma raises the temperature with her sexy bikini looks, check it out
MUMBAI: Kate Sharma is a famous actress, model and social media influencer who is well-known for her performances in TV...
Recent Stories
mona
Hot Pic! These bikini photoshoot of the actress Mouni Roy is too hot to handle
Latest Video