Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announces shoot wrap for “Pooja Meri Jaan”, a powerful drama featuring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: If there’s a production house that consistently delivers on fresh and unique content; it has to be Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The makers of Badlapur, Stree and Mimi are all set to bring another power packed story to the silver screen with “Pooja Meri Jaan”.

In an announcement video filled with thrilling intrigue, we see a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history! What happens next? What will Pooja do? The Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik production leaves us guessing right till the very end!



Boasting of a stellar star cast that features Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz the film has now wrapped shoot.

The film has been directed by Navjot Gulati, co-directed by Vipasha Arvind and written by Kanishka & Navjot Gulati.