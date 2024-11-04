Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, "It's the complete opposite of LSD 1"

MUMBAI: Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, depicted the love in the era of cameras, while its second installment, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, explores love in the era of the internet. As LSD 2 approaches its release, the makers have kept the audience engaged with its intriguing posters, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose', and the songs. While both parts of this gripping tale differ from each other, director Dibakar Banerjee has certainly explained how these two parts are distinct from each other.

While speaking about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 the director Dibakar Banerjee quoted, "I think the main difference between LSD 1 and LSD 2 is that in LSD 1, the camera was seeing you without your knowledge, while in LSD 2, we are aware that there is a camera at all times. The camera is never off. So it's the complete opposite of LSD 1. It's about our many 'selves'; there is no just one 'I' now, there are many 'I's. There's the Instagram 'I', the Twitter 'I', and various other social media 'I's. So, there are 4 or 5 versions of different identities. LSD 2 is about that, whereas LSD 1 was about singular identities. None of the protagonists in LSD 2 have just one identity. They all have multiple identities, multiple versions, and they all have multiple avatars and presences throughout their lives. So, it's very different from LSD 1."

