Director Ismail Umar Khan on violence in Animal: Gen Ze is more mature than us, they can differentiate between reel and real

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 08:45
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ismail Umar Khan says that while so much has been said about the violence in Animal, people need to understand that it is just a film. He says that it’s not uncommon for films to be blamed in his manner, and it has been happening for years.
 
“Different kinds of genres have existed from day one. Likewise, violence and crime did exist centuries before cinema came into existence. In the 70-80s, Amitabh Bachchan was blamed for endorsing violence and crime. Youngsters are thrilled, youngsters loved Kabir Singh too, but I feel Gen Ze is more mature than us, they can differentiate between reel and real,” he says.

He adds that OTT content needs to be regulated. “But OTT does need some kind of filter or censor. Some series are too gross, in terms of violence, crime, abusive language and sex. Yesterday, I was watching some series, I don’t want to name the series. It started on a good note, with an interesting plot but there was too much bloodshed which put me off, one scene particularly broke all the records,” he says.

He says that people relate to emotions rather than the violence. “Not violence but anger is inbuilt in all of us and it depends upon individuals how they control their emotions. Youngsters relating to animals for multiple reasons overall the film might be good. Hundreds of violent movies fall flat. So, it’s not violence or crime, it’s performances, characters and the whole setup’s works for the film. Crime and violent movies are also for entertainment,” he says.

However, he says that violence should have some novelty in it. “If a film such as Animal works, then ten more films will be lined up with similar subjects which a filmmaker or producer must refrain from doing. Whether you make violent movies or series on OTT, not all violence and crime subjects work, there must be some novelty, which makers fail to incorporate. We all learn from our mistakes, and all kinds of emotions. I love to watch comedy and shoot thrillers, dramas and love-stories,” he says, adding, “There must be limited violence that should be shown. I have seen people fast-forwarding the action scenes and intimate scenes. This is self-censorship which can be done.”

