Director Onir Unveils the First Look for his Upcoming Film 'Pine Cone,' a Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 13:13
movie_image: 
Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze`

MUMBAI :Director Onir, a maverick filmmaker and a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, 'Pine Cone.' The film serves as a powerful advocate for true representation of the LGBTQ community in cinema coming from lived experiences. 'Pine Cone' is set to open South Asia's largest queer film festival, Kashish, on 7th June, promising to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a Gay man as he navigates through love , loss and desire.

As an out and proud gay man, Onir has dedicated his career to crafting narratives that celebrate the LGBTQ community and their journey towards love, equality and acceptance. 'Pine Cone' is yet another remarkable addition to his portfolio, exploring queer desire sans filters while challenging stereotypes .

The first poster for 'Pine Cone' offers a glimpse into the intense emotions that engulfs the film. Painted as an art piece, it features the lead actors Vidhur Sethi and Sahib Verma in an intimate and tender moment, symbolizing the depth and complexity of the love and desire. With 'Pine Cone,' Director Onir continues to champion the LGBTQ community, reinforcing the importance of authentic representation in cinema.

 

Onir LGBTQ LGBTQ community TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 13:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amazing! Check out some stunning Indian Looks adorned by Child Artist Mahima Makwana
MUMBAI:  We always bring our readers some interesting stories about their favorite celebrities.Also read:...
WOAH! Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer Chamkila opts for an OTT release; fans demand a theatrical release
MUMBAI:  After the disastrous Love Aaj Kal (2020) starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Imtiaz Ali is back with a...
Imlie: High Drama! Kairi goes missing, Imlie and Dhairya on high alert
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Imlie: Woah! Imlie and Dhairya reach police station, Dhairya guards Imlie
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Director Onir Unveils the First Look for his Upcoming Film 'Pine Cone,' a Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze
MUMBAI :Director Onir, a maverick filmmaker and a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster...
Television Finds Its Own Geet From Jab We Met As Titli From StarPlus New Show TITLI
MUMBAI :StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Recent Stories
Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze`
Director Onir Unveils the First Look for his Upcoming Film 'Pine Cone,' a Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor fans are very happy about it
Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Ranbir Kapoor fans are very happy about it
Sharddha Das
Sexy! Check out the timess Sharddha Das raised temperature with her hotness
Must Read! Have a look at the most underrated actors of Indian cinema
Must Read! Have a look at the most underrated actors of Indian cinema
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Exclusive! “Would love to play an innocent face who is a psycho killer” - Rajat Barmecha
Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine
Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine
Ranveer
HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all