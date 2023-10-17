Director Rajkumar Hirani shares that he learnt Perseverance from Vidhu Vinod Chopra while working on Munna Bhai MBBS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 16:24
movie_image: 
Rajkumar

MUMBAI: Recently the cast of Khamosh along with other Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the remarkable 45-year journey of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films in Industry. Among the luminaries who paid tribute to the acclaimed director-producer, Raju Hirani, a renowned filmmaker himself, shared insights into working with Chopra, shedding light on the valuable lessons he learned from their collaboration on 'Munna Bhai MBBS.'

Reflecting on his partnership with Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the making of 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' Raju Hirani spoke eloquently about the wisdom he gained from the experienced filmmaker. "From 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' I did learn a lot from him on perseverance. How you keep slogging, slogging, and tirelessly work till you get it right on the paper," Hirani noted, highlighting Chopra's dedication to perfecting the craft of storytelling.

Hirani went on to emphasize the importance of artistic integrity, adding one more important thing that Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that helped him in his filmmaking journey, he added, "Make the film that you want to make and not the one they want you to make." This nugget of wisdom is a testament to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's commitment to telling stories that resonate with authenticity, a value cherished by both accomplished filmmakers.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's illustrious career has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, influencing generations of filmmakers. His enduring legacy continues to inspire, as his colleagues and mentees gather to celebrate his immense contribution to the world of cinema.  Meanwhile, on the work front, he is gearing for 12th fail starring Vikrant Massey.

Rajkumar Hirani Vidhu Vinod Chopra Munna Bhai MBBS KHAMOSH Vikrant Massey TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 16:24

