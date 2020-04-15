Is Disha Patani locked down at Tiger Shroff's house during lockdown period?

MUMBAI: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are two popular actors. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship.

They may not have acknowledged their relationship publicly, but their social media exchanges, and their public appearances together, enjoying lunch or dinner dates, keep the rumour mills churning. Rumours of them being in a relationship have been around for a long time now, and refuse to die down. Just a few days ago, Disha had dropped some lovey-dovey emojis on Tiger’s picture from the sets of Baaghi 3. Now, Tiger’s sister Krishna’s posts seem to suggest that Disha may be living with the Shroffs amid the lockdown.

Disha Patani is not only great friends with Tiger, but she also shares a good bond with his sister Krishna Shroff as well. The two girls are often commenting on each others’ posts on social media, and looks like they share a great rapport. Krishna Shroff is very active on social media, often sharing Instagram stories. According to Mumbai Mirror, Krishna recently posted a video of her and Disha in a fun act. Furthermore, in a picture shared by Krishna on 6 April, Krishna pointed out that Disha Patani did her makeup, giving way to speculations about Disha Patani living with Krishna and Tiger Shroff in their house.

Disha Patani had also reacted to the picture, and she commented, “Beautiful,” to which Krishna had replied, “@dishapatani thanks to you!”

Credits: Mumbai Mirror, SpotboyE.com