Disha Patani looks radiant in this new selfie!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani will soon resume shooting for Radhe with Salman Khan. This will be the talented actress’ second film with Salman. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and will hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

Off late, Disha has been enjoying a vacation with her closest friends. The Malang star took off for a holiday a few days back and has been travelling since then. From the tropics to the freezing winter land, Disha has been making most of her trip and has been sharing updates on social media.

Today, Disha turned makeup artist for herself and managed to doll up herself for a selfie. She took to Instagram to share her photo and she surely was a sight to behold. Basking in the glow of the sun and makeup done by her, Disha looked radiant and gorgeous. With her hair left open and a furry jacket in place, the Radhe star looked every bit of gorgeous.

Disha captioned the photo as, ‘When they say “glowy look” makeup by me’.

Have a look.