Disha Patani raises the temperature with this hot throwback picture

MUMBAI: Disha Patani’s latest performance in Malang has taken the audiences by surprise. The actress unleashed a new side of hers, which had viewers glued to their screens. The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all, and we all got to see an all-new, sizzling avatar of the diva. The actress is also well known for MS Dhoni and Baaghi 2.

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is known for her work-out videos on social media, through which she gives fitness goals to her fans and motivates them to stay healthy.

The actress never fails to keep the audience and fans entertained with her posts and interactive session during the lockdown.

She has recently shared an amazing throwback picture from the set of Malang, where she looks sizzling hot.

Have a look.

In this picture, she is clad in a colour-blocked monokini. The actress had finished her look with bronzed makeup and loose curls.

Meanwhile, ‘Malang’ became Disha’s fourth back-to-back hit film. The beauty has already moved on to her next film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhi’ that will see her reunite with Salman Khan. The film also stars Randeep Hooda in a supporting role.

