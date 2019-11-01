News

Disha Patani to star in Radhe alongside Salman Khan as his leading lady!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2019 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: After receiving a great response for her latest announcement as Ekta Kapoor's leading lady, Disha Patani is now the leading lady for none other than Superstar Salman Khan's next movie 'Radhe'.

Disha Patani was the first seen alongside Salman Khan in 'Bharat' and the fans loved her pairing with the actor!

This time with Radhe, Disha Patani will be reuniting with the Dabangg actor as his leading lady. The shoot begins today as the Salman Khan shared a team picture on his social media handle where we see Disha Patani standing next to him. 

The actress is surely riding high on the multiple projects and this latest addition will surely mark one of the biggest films of her career as she plays the lead with Salman Khan.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor's next KTina and this latest and big announcement Radhe.

