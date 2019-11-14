News

Disha Patani's co-actor in KTina is Abhilash Thapliyal

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 08:48 PM

Actor-host Abhilash Thapliyal, who has been part of TV shows like "Comedy Circus" and "Entertainment Ki Raat", will be seen in the Disha Patani-starrer "KTina".

"We just finished our first schedule in Chandigarh and Mohali. It's beautiful to see how people get enamoured watching a shoot. I was on that side of the camera once and it feels great to change sides," he said.

He shared that he will be playing a character named Sunil Arora, who is a political science graduate and a virgin.

"The journey of the character begins at late 20s and goes on till early 40s. Since I am not a 40-year-old virgin, getting into the skin of character took some time. I worked on his mannerisms and how that transforms with age. Though he has an angst against people, he pretends to be cheery. On the surface, while he seems to be a simple person, he is a complex character within," he said.

Tags > Abhilash Thapliyal, Comedy Circus, Entertainment ki Raat, Disha Patani,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya...

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya Mohabbatnaama
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an...

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an entertainment bonanza
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days