Disha Patani's perfect somersaults

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 12:19 PM

Budding Bollywood star Disha Patani is a fitness freak, we all know that. Dishas obsession for fitness is only too well known -- in fact the actress is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look.

To motivate and inspire fans, Disha regularly posts videos and pictures on social media so that they take to working out.

She has now posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen performing perfect somersaults with the help of a trainer. You cannot but help marvel at Disha's agility and sense of balance watching the video, as she makes a perfect landing.

Sometime back, it was reported that Disha prefers to work out twice a day. Kickboxing and dancing are other ways through which she stays fit, apart from working out and lifting weights.

Source: IANS

