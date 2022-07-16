Disha Patani's prettiness in her pink dress is just the next level of cuteness

MUMBAI : Disha Patani is truly a babe when it comes to nailing it with her alluring beauty. The actress was recently spotted spreading the charm of her cuteness while on the promotions of her upcoming 'Ek Villain Returns'.

While on her constant spree of bringing a new avatar Disha was spotted in a pretty pink barbie styled dress where she is truly giving major cuteness goals with her adorable outfit and cherishing smile.

Moreover, the actress is all set to bring an all-new villainous avatar in her upcoming action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' while the actress is furiously running these days for the promotions of the film.

On the film front, Disha's 'Ek Villain Returns' is all set for its release in which she will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, and simultaneously, a Few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production's Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and also have 'Project K' staring stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone with her.