Disha Salian death probe: Rohan's watchman claims he didn’t see any blood on Disha’s body after her fall

MUMBAI: The Disha Salian death case came into the picture after shocking revelations were made by many persons of interest who came forward and said that SSR was disturbed post Disha’s death and feared for his life.

Now, Republic TV got in touch with Rohan Rai’s watchman, who made some stunning revelations about what happened that night. He said that Disha fell from the 12th floor at around 1:30 AM, but when he saw her body, there was no blood on it.

He further revealed that Disha was taken to the hospital by her friends, and the police came later. By that time, her friends had left the spot.

The watchman said that the police didn’t interrogate anyone that day, not even Rohan, whom Disha was living in with for fifteen days before her death. He also said that the building had a lot of other complaints, but the police did not take any action.

( ALSO READ : Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe: Video of Disha Salian partying on the day of her demise leaked)

Well, there definitely seems to be a link between Disha and SSR's cases. The actor's family friend also revealed that SSR feared for his life post her death.

The investigation is on, and we hope that SSR and Disha get justice.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta takes a break from social media to 'heal from the pain', here is what she had to say)

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, REPUBLIC TV )