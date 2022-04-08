Disheartening! Disco Dancer director B. Subhash mourns the demise of his wife Tilotttima

B Subhash made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film 'Apna Khoon', however, it was the 1982 film 'Disco Dancer', starring Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role that got him fame

MUMBAI: Director B Subhash's wife Tilottimma passed away at 67 after a long battle with interstitial lung disease. She had a problem of high blood pressure for several years. She had lost both her kidneys and was on dialysis treatment, as well.

Reportedly, Subhash's wife was being treated at a hospital in Mumbai for the past five years. Recently, it was also reported that he was facing a financial crisis and he did not even have money to pay for his wife's treatment.

B Subhash, who has directed Mithun Chakraborty's 'Disco Dancer', had revealed, "My daughter Swetha has approached many colleagues of mine from the film industry for their financial aid and support- and along with their good wishes and blessings, they have helped my wife.”

“I am grateful to Juhi Chawla, Dimple Kapadia, Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain and most importantly Komal Nahta and Salman Khan who helped my wife five years ago when she underwent dialysis," he added.

B Subhash made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film 'Apna Khoon'. After this Subhash directed films like 'Zalim', 'Takdeer Ka Badshah', 'Kasam Paane Wale Ki', 'Adventure of Tarzan', 'Commando', 'Love Love Love' and others. However, it was the 1982 film 'Disco Dancer', starring Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role that got him fame.

