News

Disheartening! Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey’s son tested Covid 19 positive

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter that his son Haroon was tested Covid 19 positive on their way back to Mumbai from Goa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2021 05:33 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma's son Haroon has been tested positive for Covid-19. On Tuesday, Ranvir took to Twitter and updated about the same.

Ranvir in his tweet revealed that they were holidaying in Goa. While returning back to Mumbai, they took a Covid test and that's when his son was tested positive. He also said that they are completely asymptomatic and are currently in quarantine.

Also Read: Aparna Sen's 'The Rapist' wins top award at Busan film fest

His tweet stated, "My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India"

He posted another tweet that they are planning for a retest tomorrow to rule out a false positive. He added, "We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated.

Also Read: Exclusive! Movies on economic offenses have rarely been made, and that’s where 420 IPC stands apart: Ranvir Shorey

Meanwhile, Ranvir and Konkona separated in 2015 and their divorce finalised in August last year. Currently, they continue to co-parent their son.

Credit: ETimes

Tags Ranvir Shorey Konkon Sen Sharma Haroon Ranvir-Konkona son Haroon tested Covid 19 positive TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See