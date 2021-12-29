Disheartening! Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey’s son tested Covid 19 positive

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma's son Haroon has been tested positive for Covid-19. On Tuesday, Ranvir took to Twitter and updated about the same.

Ranvir in his tweet revealed that they were holidaying in Goa. While returning back to Mumbai, they took a Covid test and that's when his son was tested positive. He also said that they are completely asymptomatic and are currently in quarantine.

His tweet stated, "My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India"

He posted another tweet that they are planning for a retest tomorrow to rule out a false positive. He added, "We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Ranvir and Konkona separated in 2015 and their divorce finalised in August last year. Currently, they continue to co-parent their son.

