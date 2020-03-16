Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother

Sonalee Kulkarnee is a Marathi actress and rose to fame with Grand Masti, Natarang, Mitwaa, Postergirl, Classmates

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 18:32
movie_image: 
Sonalee Kulkarni

MUMBAI:  Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni took to her social media to share the news of the sad demise of her grandmother. She shared a video of herself with her grandmother and wrote in the caption, “’Grandma, you will always be with us until we are there”.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Danger! Vansh lands in legal trouble for hiding Kairav from police

The video shows some adorable and heart-warming memories she shared with her grandmother, one that she would cherish for a lifetime. The video has footage of Sonalee holding her grandmother’s hands while dancing during a social gathering to group photos with the entire family. It also includes an old photo of an infant Sonalee being tended to by her grandmother. Take a look at the heartwarming video.

Friends and fans have been offering her condolences through comments on the post and asking her to keep strong.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Evil! Barkha is gloating inside, waits for the big news to reach to Anupama

She also shares snippets from her life with her fans through her social media handles. Sonalee was in the news recently due to her wedding with husband Kunal Benodekar being streamed on Planet Marathi OTT, the first time a celebrity marriage was shown on a streaming platform.

She had initially married Kunal in May last year in Dubai but held a high-profile remarriage on their first anniversary since they could not hold lavish celebrations the first time and could not invite parents and relatives. They had a wish to get married in front of their families.

Credit: News 18
    
 

TellyChakkar movies Sonalee Kulkarni Grandmother’s Demise Marathi actress Kunal Benodekar Pandu Grand Masti Natarang
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Verdict! Fans feel that Fahmaan Khan’s exit from the show will bring a downfall in Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Masterstroke! Ishaan still receives threats, Priya exposes Kanika following the IP adress
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Pihu and Ram have...
Exciting! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta and Sneha Namanandi reunites and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte 2 is a fan favourite show and the audiences love watching the show for its interesting and...
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
MUMBAI:  Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni took to her social media to share the news of the sad demise of her...
WHAT! Ram to turn a WRESTLER in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens. We have seen how Ram and Priya...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Interesting! Kadru promises Garud to release him with his mother from slavery on THIS condition
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video