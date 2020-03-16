Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother

MUMBAI: Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni took to her social media to share the news of the sad demise of her grandmother. She shared a video of herself with her grandmother and wrote in the caption, “’Grandma, you will always be with us until we are there”.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Danger! Vansh lands in legal trouble for hiding Kairav from police

The video shows some adorable and heart-warming memories she shared with her grandmother, one that she would cherish for a lifetime. The video has footage of Sonalee holding her grandmother’s hands while dancing during a social gathering to group photos with the entire family. It also includes an old photo of an infant Sonalee being tended to by her grandmother. Take a look at the heartwarming video.

Friends and fans have been offering her condolences through comments on the post and asking her to keep strong.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Evil! Barkha is gloating inside, waits for the big news to reach to Anupama

She also shares snippets from her life with her fans through her social media handles. Sonalee was in the news recently due to her wedding with husband Kunal Benodekar being streamed on Planet Marathi OTT, the first time a celebrity marriage was shown on a streaming platform.

She had initially married Kunal in May last year in Dubai but held a high-profile remarriage on their first anniversary since they could not hold lavish celebrations the first time and could not invite parents and relatives. They had a wish to get married in front of their families.

Credit: News 18



