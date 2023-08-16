Disrespectful! Rapper AP Dhillon receives massive outrage for wearing shoes with Tricolor

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer/rapper AP Dhillon, is famous for his viral songs Brown Munde, Majhail, and more. He has a solid fan base who love his songs and style of Punjabi rap. The singer has now sparked a shocking controversy with his new social media post. In the post one can see that dhillon is sporting shoes that represent the tricolor of the Indian flag. The Canadian Singer put up the post to promote his new song ‘With You’ but has come under the radar for his ghastly choice of shoes.

Fans are outraged with his shoes and the rapper is receiving major backlash for it. One netizen tweeted, “Tiranga pairo me, such a shame”, another wrote, “Disrespectful act. Shame on him”

Meanwhile AP Dhillon will soon be seen in the docuseries ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’. Speaking about it he had earlier said, “When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating.”

