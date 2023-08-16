Disrespectful! Rapper AP Dhillon receives massive outrage for wearing shoes with Tricolor

Fans are outraged with his shoes and the rapper is receiving major backlash for it. One netizen tweeted, “Tiranga pairo me, such a shame”
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 12:52
movie_image: 
AP Dhillon, Brown Munde

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer/rapper AP Dhillon, is famous for his viral songs Brown Munde, Majhail, and more. He has a solid fan base who love his songs and style of Punjabi rap. The singer has now sparked a shocking controversy with his new social media post. In the post one can see that dhillon is sporting shoes that represent the tricolor of the Indian flag. The Canadian Singer put up the post to promote his new song ‘With You’ but has come under the radar for his ghastly choice of shoes.

Also Read- Sad! Singer AP Dhillon gets injured while on his US tour; reschedules tour dates

Fans are outraged with his shoes and the rapper is receiving major backlash for it. One netizen tweeted, “Tiranga pairo me, such a shame”, another wrote, “Disrespectful act. Shame on him”

Meanwhile AP Dhillon will soon be seen in the docuseries ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’. Speaking about it he had earlier said, “When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating.”

Also Read- Sad! AP Dhillon reveals the dark side of the Punjabi Music Industry and pens a heartfelt message after the murder of Sidhu Moose wala

What are your thoughts on AP Dhillon’s shoes? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Desimartini

AP Dhillon Brown Munde Excuses Summer High Insane Dil Nu Tere Te Music rapper Punjabi singer Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : Shocking! Anuj slaps Romil for misbehaving with Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dhruv Tara: Trap Alert! Dhruv to take care of Maharani, Senapati Samrat and Vikramjit’s plan on
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Junooniyatt: Disaster! Jordan comes to Elahi’s house with a bulldozer
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Taali review: Sushmita Sen gives an amazing performance in this well-made series based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant
MUMBAI:We all must have read about Shreegauri Sawant who is a transgender activist. But, do you know about her journey...
Hawwt! Here are the times actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade made our jaws drop with her got looks
MUMBAI:With her amazing acting contribution actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade has been grabbing India attention of the fans,...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Unbelievable! Elvish Yadav received 280 Million votes in 15 minutes? His followers say, “No bots can compare to an organic #Systumm”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Recent Stories
AP Dhillon, Brown Munde
Disrespectful! Rapper AP Dhillon receives massive outrage for wearing shoes with Tricolor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gadar
WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol starrer does exceptionally well on Independence Day; Akshay Kumar’s film also shows a huge jump
Pernia Qureshi
Sexy! Aisha actress Pernia Qureshi is too hot to handle in these pictures
Saif Ali Khan
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself
Shah Rukh Khan
Interesting! 5 upcoming movies that have the potential to break the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan
Katrina
Throwback! Drunk Salman Khan shouted and warned Katrina Kaif to not date Ranbir Kapoor, reports reveal
Tiger 3
Must Read! With Gadar 2 and OMG 2 getting a great response, now all eyes on these upcoming sequels