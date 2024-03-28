DIVINE and Karan Aujla Celebrate Success of 'Street Dreams' with Indian Cricket Star Shubman Gill's Spectacular Reel

MUMBAI : Hip-Hop Icons DIVINE and Karan Aujla are currently riding high on the success with their latest album, 'Street Dreams,' the album has not only broken records but also won hearts. One such personality who has showered love for the album is Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill. The reel also showcases Shubam Gill and his friends grooving to the infectious beats of the song, spreading joy and happiness amongst their friends

In response to Gill's excited reel, DIVINE couldn't contain his excitement, commenting, "100 Mill Paaarrr," while Karan Aujla commended Gill's energy and hustle, stating, "Jithe Java othe yaar hi kmaye jatt ne. Tenu lgda k paise di kmaayi kr lyi ".

DIVINE and Karan Aujla's achievement collaboration in Indian music, 'Street Dreams', made history by becoming the first Indian album to reach No. 1 on Apple Music in less than 24 hours. This album, named 'Street Dreams,' marks an important point in Indian music history, celebrating DIVINE and Karan Aujla's extraordinary rise from humble origins to global popularity.

