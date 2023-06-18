Divya Dutta feels short films deserve more recognition

MUMBAI: Actress Divya Dutta, who is known for 'Badlapur', 'Veer-Zara' and several other films, feels that the audience doesn't give the importance to short films.

Divya said that some short films, which cater to today's current societal problems, should be made and watched too.

The actress was seen attending the special screening of a short film 'Birha: The Journey Back Home' in Mumbai, recently.

Speaking about the film, Divya said: "We as audience don't give importance to short films. I would want whenever this film is out, people should watch it. It is a beautifully made film and the performances are brilliant."

The actress said: "In today's scenario when the relationships are getting diluted, such films should be definitely made and should be watched also. It focuses on how you should value your relations, especially with your parents."

Talking about her future projects, she said, "My three big shows and two films will be released soon. Currently, I am working on two more projects. By the end of this year, I will have 5-6 releases. The genres of the projects are very different, there is action, drama and thriller."

'Birha: The Journey Back Home' also stars Rajit Kapur, Manav Vij and Sahil Mehta.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, the film is a punjabi short film which highlights the plight of a family that gets devastated by unjustified ambitions of a young child who gets lured by the West.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/18/2023 - 12:30

