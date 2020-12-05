Do you know what Shraddha’s most prized possessions are?

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is that sweet face of Bollywood that draws a smile on everyone's face with her grace, charm and grounded personality. Being the bollywood actress, she has access to a lavish lifestyle but our lovely Shraddha Kapoor has always opted for the simpler life.

Speaking of her most prized possessions, unlike any other diva would say, for her it is her mom and masi's (aunt's) sarees. A source close to the actress shared, "Whenever she gets a chance, she goes through sarees of her mum and masi, and tries draping it around her. She's extremely close to both of them and the sentimental value these sarees hold are way more important than fashion choices for her and her heirloom will be these sarees."

No branded handbags, shoes, clothes but an elaborate collection of sarees owned by her mother and aunt. Shraddha can have the most amazing sarees available for her with a whole host of stylists around her, but she chooses sarees that have a sense of belonging.

Recently on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the actress was seen flaunting her mother's saree which was as gorgeous as the actress, and that's what strikes a chord in her fan's hearts. The actress chooses to doll up in their sarees for any important occasion and festival.

With much simplicity and elegance, Shraddha being the Bollywood actress also becomes the most grounded celebrity of B-town. The actress had a hectic 2019 with releases back to back and a bumper start in 2020 with announcements one after the other. Apart from her recently announced Nagin trilogy, the actress will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor.