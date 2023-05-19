‘Don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks!’ : Bhumi Pednekar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 14:26
movie_image: 
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is a generation-defining Indian actor. Having worked in the Indian film industry for just 7 years, Bhumi has won 26 acting awards, making her one of the best actors that this country has ever seen. 

Through her films, she has aimed at changing society for the better, championed representation of women in cinema and fought for gender inclusivity, including batting for the LGBTQIA+ community in India. She is known to be the most risk-taking woke actor of our country, given her choice of roles throughout her career in projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do, Bala, to name a few.

Bhumi says, “I hope I always have the determination and confidence to take on challenging roles that push me as an actor on screen. I’m always drawn to the new, the fresh & the disruptive and every validation, every award of my career has solidified my belief that I should chase for excellence. I have been hugely fortunate that audiences and critics have equally loved my performances. Their love and encourage has helped me choose disruption over safe bets.”

She adds, “I don’t think I would be anyone today without taking risks. It is who I’m as an artiste and has become my identity and I love it. The idea to be disruptive didn’t really happen by chance. I always wanted to do something different, off the beaten path and have a lasting impact as an actor on the minds of people. From my first film to every film that I sign now, I first look for what is new in the script. I have always focussed on choosing great content and I’m lucky that the film-makers have chosen me to helm their visionary projects.”

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like  Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.

Bhumi Pednekar Dum Laga Ke Haisha Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Lust Stories Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Badhaai Do Bala Ajay Bahl The Ladykiller Gauri Khan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 14:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Misunderstanding! Aarav goes to help a friend, Katha follows
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhinav tries to fulfil Abhir dream, but gets publicly humiliated
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
MUMBAI: We have got the sad news that actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana has passed away. He was an...
Cannes 2023: Sultry! Mrunal Thakur’s red carpet moment is what fans waited for
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Terrible! Armaan kills Tina, Eisha and Veer seek the murderer!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
RIP! Ayushmann Khurrana’s father Pandit P Khurrana passes away
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Sultry! Mrunal Thakur’s red carpet moment is what fans waited for
1
Must Read! Manushi Chhillar finally speaks about the failure of her debut film Samrat Prithviraj, “It was something which I had no control over”
Janhvi Kapoor
Must Read! If movies were to be made on mermaids, Janhvi Kapoor will be a perfect choice for the role, here's why
Adah Sharma starrer scores big in its second week
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer scores big in its second week
The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan
WOW! Who says actresses can’t be friends, look at The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media banter