Don’t want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it: Alaya F

MUMBAI: Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actress was praised for her impressive performance and beautiful onscreen presence. However, with the internet being a cruel place, celebrities are bound to come across a section of u pleasant trolls. Well, Alaya wasn’t spared of such negativity either. During her appearance on Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights Gen Y, the newbie spilt the beans on her getting trolled for her physical appearance.

Alaya F revealed how a section of people thought that she had taken lip fillers before entering the film industry. However, Alaya rubbishes all such claims. She was quoted as saying, 'I have been getting these comments where people are like, "Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!" I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done.'

Upon being asked if all the trolling affected her, Alaya added, 'Little bit, yeah, because it’s also my first time doing this. It is always on my mind, which is why I actually say um a lot. I was reading comments on YouTube and I saw people were like, "Why does she say um so much?" I was like, "Because I am really thinking about what I am saying. I don’t want to say something stupid and then get trolled heavily for it." I would rather say um than something very stupid.'

Credits: SpotboyE