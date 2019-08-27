News

Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Riteish Deshmukh’s Dhagala Lagali will inspire you to groove

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: Dream Girl is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The romantic comedy drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. Backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl is all set to release on 13 September 2019. 

The trailer of the film has received a tremendous response since the time it was released and is being absolutely loved by fans across India for the brilliant performance by Ayushmann and the unique storyline. Now, the makers have dropped its second song and it’s sure to get you into the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi! Titled Dhagali Lagli, the track is a recreation of an iconic Marathi song that goes by the same name. In addition to the lead pair, it also features the Marathi mulga Riteish Deshmukh! Set amidst the background of Ganesh Chaturthi, the song begins with Riteish and Ayushmann’s delightful camaraderie. A special mention to Nushrat Bharucha, who has ditched her girl-next-door look and slipped into a Marathi mulgi’s avatar with utmost perfection and her sensual moves shouldn’t be missed. 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Dream Girl, Raaj Shandilya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Ekta Kapoor, Ganesh Chaturthi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
27 Aug 2019 06:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kullfi to save Sikandar and Amyra in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
Kullfi to save Sikandar and Amyra in Kullfi... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 Aug 2019 06:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Get A Look Like Erica Fernandes I Episode 1
Get A Look Like Erica Fernandes I Episode 1 | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

past seven days