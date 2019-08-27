Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Riteish Deshmukh’s Dhagala Lagali will inspire you to groove

MUMBAI: Dream Girl is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The romantic comedy drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. Backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl is all set to release on 13 September 2019.



The trailer of the film has received a tremendous response since the time it was released and is being absolutely loved by fans across India for the brilliant performance by Ayushmann and the unique storyline. Now, the makers have dropped its second song and it’s sure to get you into the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi! Titled Dhagali Lagli, the track is a recreation of an iconic Marathi song that goes by the same name. In addition to the lead pair, it also features the Marathi mulga Riteish Deshmukh! Set amidst the background of Ganesh Chaturthi, the song begins with Riteish and Ayushmann’s delightful camaraderie. A special mention to Nushrat Bharucha, who has ditched her girl-next-door look and slipped into a Marathi mulgi’s avatar with utmost perfection and her sensual moves shouldn’t be missed.



