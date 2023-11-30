Dreamy! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's younger Poo aka Malvika Raaj shares her beautiful wedding pictures, take a look

Popular actress, Malvika Raaj, aka the young 'Poo' from the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, delighted everyone as she finally got married on November 30, 2023. Keeping up with the trend of donning pastel-coloured lehengas, Malvika turned into the most beautiful bride at her wedding.
MUMBAI: Popular actress, Malvika Raaj, aka the young 'Poo' from the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, delighted everyone as she finally got married on November 30, 2023. Keeping up with the trend of donning pastel-coloured lehengas, Malvika turned into the most beautiful bride at her wedding. 

The gorgeousness got married to the love of her life, Pranav Bagga, in a surreal wedding ceremony. As the duo exchanged the vows amidst the minimal and neutral decor, Malvika dropped beautiful pictures of the same.

On November 30, 2023, taking to her IG handle, Malvika Raaj shared a series of pictures from her wedding ceremony. The glimpses showed the much-in-love couple radiating pure happiness as they tied the knot with each other. 

Malvika and Pranav twinned in golden-hued ensembles and looked like a match made in heaven. Malvika donned a golden lehenga with silver embellishments all over it and paired it with a princess-cut choli and a dupatta. On the other hand, Pranav wore a golden sherwani, matching doshala and a turban.

Malvika accentuated her look with a Jadau neckpiece with uncut diamonds, matching earrings, and a diamond maang teeka. She also opted for chooda, kadhas and customised kaleeras. 

Glam makeup, nude lip shade and a bun hairdo completed her look. Altogether, she looked stunning in her bridal avatar. Sharing the drool-worthy pictures, Malvika penned:

"Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude."

On November 28, 2023, Malvika Raaj celebrated her mehendi ceremony in Goa and shelled out some major Barbie vibes at the event. She was seen sitting on a comfy couch with a quirky background while mehendi artists applied henna on her hands. 

For her mehendi ceremony, the then-to-be bride opted for a pastel pink-hued lehenga adorned with heavy embellishments of beads, crystals, and pearls. 

She styled her exquisite lehenga with a matching blouse featuring strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline. She completed her look with statement floral jewellery, including a necklace and a pair of earrings.

Malvika Raaj enjoyed her pink-themed haldi ceremony in the presence of her loved ones. For the event, the then-bride-to-be opted for an orange-hued lehenga with sequins, crystal, stones and thread embroidery. 

Malvika styled her lehenga with a matching-hued strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline and a unique cut-out design. A pair of flower earrings, a bracelet, dewy makeup and a half-tied hairdo completed her look. 

Her groom, Pranav, looked handsome in a white-hued kurta-pyjama, styled with an orange-hued jacket. Check out the pictures below :

Congratulations, Malvika and Pranav!

