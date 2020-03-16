'Drunk dulhan' Farah shares throwback pic with Priyanka, Rani from Sangeet

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared a throwback picture featuring actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rani Mukerji from her sangeet celebration.

movie_image: 
MUMBAI-choreographer Farah Khan shared a throwback picture featuring actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rani Mukerji from her sangeet celebration.

Farah, tied the knot with Shirish Kunder in 2004, took to Instagram, where she shared the picture from her sangeet ceremony. In the image, Farah is seen sporting a pink outfit as she danced with actors Priyanka and Rani.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet?? with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions).. #desigirls."

Farah had earlier treated her fans with a picture of Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek from her wedding celebrations.

The filmmaker met her husband on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Main Hoon Na". The couple welcomed triplets Diva, Anya, and Czar in 2008.

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 16:15

Recent Stories
