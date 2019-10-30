×

Dulquer Salmaan’s fanboy moment with Shah Rukh Khan

30 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Dulquer Salmaan, who acted in Hindi films like The Zoya Factor and Karwaan, can’t stop praising Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. 

The actor met Shah Rukh at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. After meeting the actor, an elated Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a photo in which he along with his wife Amaal Nizam Salmaan can be seen posing with Shah Rukh. 

He captioned the same as, “The aura. The presence. When he’s (SRK) in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Star struck. Also we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself.” 

Take a look below: 

