“Earlier Bhediya and now Kuttey, Bollywood is running out of titles” netizens express mixed reactions on the trailer of Kuttey

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Kuttey, which has Arjun Kapoor in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie which also stars some amazing talents like Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma is directed by son of Vishal Bhardwaj, Aasmaan Bharadwaj.

The trailer of the movie is finally out today and it is already setting the internet on fire. On one side, there are people who are appreciating the cast of the movie and the trailer itself, whereas there are few who do not appreciate the trailer and the title of the movie, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – Kuttey trailer: Arjun Kapoor starrer looks like an interesting dark comedy-drama; Tabu steals the show



As we see, many are saying that Bollywood is lacking uniqueness and creativity. Earlier, there was a movie titled Bhediya and now Kuttey. They say that there is lack of uniqueness and creativity in Bollywood. Also, we can see several comments which are expressing that the fans and audience or not happy with the casting of Arjun Kapoor in the movie.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Kuttey and these comments coming from the side of neitzens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Nayanthara to mark her northern territory with her first ever Hindi release 'Connect'